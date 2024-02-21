Wodonga communal reading area targeted as book set on fire on table

Police are investigating a small fire that burnt at a communal area in Wodonga.
Firefighters were called to a barbecue area on Elmwood Circuit about 3am on Wednesday, February 21.
The site has a barbecue, tables and communal books, with one of the paperbacks set alight on a table.
Police and firefighters attended.
There was nothing to suggest the incident was related to a fire at Wodonga Plaza the previous night.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.