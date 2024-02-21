The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga communal reading area targeted as book set on fire on table

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated February 21 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The remnants of the book at the communal area on Elmwood Circuit in Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser
The remnants of the book at the communal area on Elmwood Circuit in Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser

Police are investigating a small fire that burnt at a communal area in Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.