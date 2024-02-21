How playing for the Pigeons contributed to Fev's five-figure fine fiasco

At the same time Brendan Fevola was bringing thousands through the gates as a Yarrawonga Pigeon, the charismatic full-forward was also racking up thousands in parking fines.
The former Carlton star revealed on radio that Victorian sheriff's officers knocked on his door with the shock news he owed almost $26,000 and would be facing arrest if the fines weren't paid immediately.
That was how Mr Fevola discovered he had 79 outstanding warrants, the former Carlton player told his 101.9 The Fox breakfast radio show cohosts.
"I was like 'sorry, what?' Because I went bankrupt in 2011 or 2012, so I just assumed all your stuff gets wiped and I didn't have any warrants or parking fines but this is what it dates back to, like 13 years ago," he said.
"I asked how much it was and he said the outstanding warrant that you have to pay right now on the spot 'You owe $25,945'."
Fevola said he incurred the tolls when "driving to Yarrawonga and stuff".
Officers told the 43-year-old assets to the value of the outstanding payments would be seized from his home if he was not able to pay. Otherwise he would be arrested for 60 days, he said.
Fevola said his wife Alex was "absolutely filthy" when she heard the news and used one of the couple's bank cards to pay the fees.
Fevola played 65 matches for the Pigeons, including two premierships, between 2012 and 2015, kicking 357 goals.
