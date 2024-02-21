Jarrah might be off to rehab', though for now he's in jail over texts to ex

Jarrah Micheal Makysmow's long-running troubles with the law have led to him seeking illicit drug rehabilitation.
The fallen Border football star remains in custody, bail refused, after yet again breaching an apprehended violence order put in place for the protection of his ex-partner.
That was over text messages he sent to the mother of their young son.
His final comment to her in the texts read: "Breach me with this message, I don't care anymore. Goodbye?!?"
He was to have been sentenced on the charge this week, but magistrate Melissa Humphreys adjourned his case to March 19 on an application by his lawyer, Hassan Ameen.
Maksymow, 32, of Wattletree Road, Lavington, previously pleaded guilty to the charge in Albury Local Court, and appeared before Ms Humphreys via a video link to jail.
Mr Ameen told the court that Maksymow was being assessed for the drug and alcohol rehabilitation Balund-a Program at Tabulam, in far north-eastern NSW.
This is an Indigenous, diversion program for offenders over 18 that combines cultural programs with ones that address issues involving addiction.
Police said Maksymow was a "known" domestic violence offender who "actively tries to avoid police to prevent apprehension".
"(Maksymow) is a recidivist offender and comes under notice on a regular basis."
The court was told that Maksymow and the victim, 28, separated in October 2020, and that they had an eight-year-old son.
The order banning contact was later granted by the same court.
But Maksymow ignored that order when he sent her a text on October 25, 2023, about 3.55pm.
Maksymow began the message by saying: "Haven't been able to go to the hospital because I've been on the run."
He told her he had been "spewing blood" for two weeks and so "haven't been able to get out of bed. Still manage to make it to see my son every Wednesday!?"
The woman reported Maksymow to Albury police about 5pm, and half an hour later they tried to locate him at three locations "he is known to frequent".
"Police spoke to friends and relatives, who did not assist police with their inquiries," Ms Humphreys was told.
The police outline of the case noted how Maksymow was, at the time, "wanted for three other outstanding warrants, and is believed to be actively avoiding police".
Maksymow did not make apply for bail and so Ms Humphreys further remanded him in custody.
He was supported in court by his mother, sister and a friend.
