The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jarrah might be off to rehab', though for now he's in jail over texts to ex

By Albury Court
February 22 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrah Micheal Maksymow
Jarrah Micheal Maksymow

Jarrah Micheal Makysmow's long-running troubles with the law have led to him seeking illicit drug rehabilitation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.