Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Hopes City2City's unifying run continues for many years to come

By Letters to the Editor
February 22 2024 - 10:00am
Runners in the 15km event leave the Dean Street start line on Sunday, during the first of four events that day in the 2024 City2City. Picture by Mark Jesser
Unifying fun run should continue

I had the greatest pleasure of joining the annual City2City fun run on Sunday. The recipients of the fundraising, being Albury-Wodonga women's health, were absolutely delighted with the public response; how could I not support this?

