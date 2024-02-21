YOUR SAY: Hopes City2City's unifying run continues for many years to come

I had the greatest pleasure of joining the annual City2City fun run on Sunday. The recipients of the fundraising, being Albury-Wodonga women's health, were absolutely delighted with the public response; how could I not support this?
I was delighted to see over 3800 people registered for this event, including many young and very young people, and people of all abilities and fitness!
This truly is a popular event which joins the communities of both cities.
However, it is hugely disappointing that this was declared as "the last event". I understand the organising committee has done an enormous amount of work, attracting sponsors, organising entertainment and traffic control. The City2City committee also has the challenges of organising a huge public event, with its insurance and public liability requirements and restricted by the reducing number of volunteers.
Surely both Albury and Wodonga councils could provide support, with local service clubs and other members of this vibrant community?
Even asking family members of the registered competitors to assist would not be a big commitment for them.
I know that many people share my disappointment and hope more people can step up to keep this unifying project going for many years to come.
I would like to say a very big thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the urgent care clinic in Albury, for the help that they gave my husband Bruce, for a medical complaint.
For a whole week we attended the clinic as we could not get an appointment with our doctor and the team were great, he had to have intravenous antibiotics every day.
After a week the doctor said he was not getting any better and Bruce was sent to the Albury Wodonga Private Hospital where he was receiving three doses of intravenous antibodies each day, he stayed for about two weeks.
The doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital were so caring and great to talk to. When someone is sick it is just so nice to get the attention, and treatment. Bruce is now out of hospital and will be returning to work.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of both the urgent care clinic and the private hospital.
Re Olivia Brozecki: Australia Day felt great, barbecue at Hovell Tree Park with the family, we waved our flags and sang Waltzing Matilda like true Aussies.
