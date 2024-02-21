'My dirty secret': Pervert left open laptop with spy videos, stolen photos

A pervert who used a hidden camera to film his partner's daughter in the shower and while breastfeeding said it was a "game" after his "little secret" was uncovered.
The Wangaratta court heard the man, who was 66 at the time, had left the adult daughter feeling "intense anger, shock, a sense of betrayal and fear".
She told the court she felt "I am a shell of my former self".
The man, who can't be named to avoid identifying the victim, had installed the portable camera between multiple sites from November 2017 to June 2020.
The placement of the device allowed video to be taken while people stood naked in a bathroom and as they showered.
The mother was filmed undressing, with her buttocks, breasts and genitals clearly depicted, and other angles captured the mother expressing milk.
The man was himself filmed by the device as he placed it in the bathroom.
The offender had also copied intimate images from the victim's hard drive to his own device.
He had asked to borrow the device to watch a movie and accessed a decade of photographs from her phone.
The man had left his laptop unlocked in the dining room of the home on June 19, 2020, and the victim walked in.
She spotted an image of herself on the screen and questioned why the man would have the photograph.
The woman and her mother checked and found nude images and the videos from the bathroom.
"I suppose you have discovered my little secret, I thought I hid it better than that," the man said when confronted.
The man told his wife he had been "that way" before he met her and said capturing the videos was "a game".
The man moved out of the home and deleted the files, but police were able to recover them after seizing his laptop on June 18, 2021.
Detectives found 3937 images of the victim, including 200 videos.
"Ever since the incident, and hearing these crimes have occurred, I believe I am a shell of my former self," she told the Wangaratta court.
She felt violated in her home and was "extremely overwhelmed" for weeks.
Her partner also said he felt violated.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said they were moving statements and his client had had a clear impact on the victims.
"It's appalling behaviour and there is understandably a lot of anger and upset at a breach of trust that's occurred," he said.
Mr Clancy said he wanted to get a report to understand why, at such an age, the man had offended.
The offender, who was charged by Wangaratta sex offence detectives, will return to court in May.
