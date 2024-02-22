The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Win for Albury youth as card linked to key services and discounts continues

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
February 22 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury youth councillors Sophie Lawrence and Paige Gawen get their hands on a 2024 Retro Connect Card, which links the city's young people to youth services and provides discounts to businesses. Picture supplied
Albury youth councillors Sophie Lawrence and Paige Gawen get their hands on a 2024 Retro Connect Card, which links the city's young people to youth services and provides discounts to businesses. Picture supplied

A card connecting Albury's young people to business and community services has been reinstated for another year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.