Win for Albury youth as card linked to key services and discounts continues

A card connecting Albury's young people to business and community services has been reinstated for another year.
Albury Council launched its 2024 Retro Connect Card on Wednesday, February 21, including information for youth service providers and discounts to six stores.
The card features contact details of organisations including Yes Unlimited, Headspace and Kids Helpline, while Timmy G, All Music, Modern Boba, Retro Lane Cafe, Lost and Found Barber and Monumental Ice Creamery will offer discounts ranging from 10 to 20 per cent.
Albury Council has produced 7000 cards to be distributed to high schools and youth service providers, while they are also available for collection at the Retro Lane Cafe in QEII Square and Albury Library Museum.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen said the cards were key to connecting people aged 12 to 24 to services when they needed support.
"I urge young people to make the most of the card," he said.
"The services are there, and it's vital that young people reach out and use them when they need to."
Cr Bowen also praised the young people who had worked on the card and thanked the businesses offering discounts as part of the program.
"This is a really great service for our young people, and the ongoing support of these businesses is essential to its continuation," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.