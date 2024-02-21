Police seize ice with $25,000 street value from car near Albury

Police have allegedly seized ice with a street value of $25,000 during a traffic stop at Bungowannah.
Officers pulled over a white Holden travelling east on the Riverina Highway about 10.15am on Wednesday, February 21.
The driver had been stopped for a breath test.
Officers examined the car.
"During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly seized prohibited drugs including methylamphetamine with a street value of $25,000," a spokeswoman said.
"A 37-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Albury police station, where they are assisting police with their inquiries."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.