'It's not an easy feat to make the Paralympic team,' but Jarvis is trying

Border para-triathlete Glen Jarvis has been working towards securing a spot on the Australian Paralympic team for decades now, but 2024 could finally be his year.
Jarvis is currently trying to qualify to compete in Paris in August.
"I've been on the long list of potential athletes a couple of times before, for the triathlon at Rio (2016) and cycling at Athens way back in 2004," he said.
"It's not an easy feat to make the Paralympic team, which I've learnt over time."
Jarvis is currently ranked 10th in the World Triathlon Paralympic Qualification Rankings and recently finished second at the Oceania Triathlon Para Championships in Newcastle.
"I'm going faster as we go and sitting reasonably well in the rankings, but I still have a bit of work to do," he said.
"I work full time, so it's a matter of squeezing training in.
"A typical work day would include going for a bike ride, followed by a quick run, and then after work going for a swim for a bit of recovery."
Jarvis is now preparing to compete at Abu Dhabi for the World Triathlon Para Cup next month, before then heading to Devonport.
"We'll revisit where we're at from there and what else we might be doing for the rest of the period until the end of June," he said.
But before he jets off, Jarvis will be contesting Albury Wodonga Triathlon Club's Sprint this Sunday at Allen's Flat Reserve, which consists of a 500 metre swim, 20 kilometre bike ride and 5km run.
"It will be good to get back into the race," he said.
"We do cycling, swimming and running every day, but to put them all together in a race, it's a good chance to do that."
Jarvis completed his first triathlon with the club in the 1990s, and after dedicating his time to cycling, returned to the tri club 10 years ago.
He thanked the ongoing support of his coach, Fabrizio Andreoni.
This Sunday's tri sprint gets under way at 8am, with prizes up for grabs for winners.
You can register for the event online via the club's Facebook page until entries close on Saturday.
The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games will take place over 12 days from August 28 to September 8.
