'Light at the end of the tunnel' as high country road nears full access

Crews working to repair Bogong High Plains Road after a landslip more than a year ago are aiming to have both lanes open in time for the coming ski season.
Major Road Projects Victoria, through contractor Whelans Group, has been on the site between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek for a year since taking charge of the project in February 2023 after the initial landslip in October 2022.
With the Falls Creek ski season expected to begin in early June, more than 190,000 tons of material is still to be removed before the road can open in both directions.
In a radio interview with Alpine FM this month, Whelans Group general manager Tim Whelan said more than 375,000 tons of soil had been shifted since the start of the contract.
"It does start to feel like there's light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
"The aim is to have that open by ski season.
"Obviously the big unknown in all that is the weather. We can't control the weather and ground conditions.
"We've had over 200 millimetres of rain since the first of January, which is a lot to deal with on a landslip environment like that."
Mr Whelan said it couldn't be understated how difficult the job was and the skill of the workers required to complete the task.
"Truck drivers getting up and down that hill the number of times they do a day is no mean feat," he told Alpine FM.
"There's been a lot of really big efforts by a lot of people within the team to get it achieved. Everyone's really committed to making sure we hit the target of two lanes open for ski season."
