Calls to lock cars after recent spike in thefts from cars in rural towns

Police are urging members of the public to lock their vehicles after a recent spike in thefts from vehicles in rural towns.
In the past 10 days, cars in Tangambalanga, Chiltern, Rutherglen, Bellbridge and Killara have had items stolen.
Property including wallets, tools and other items have been taken and the majority, if not all, have been unlocked.
Wodonga Detective Sergeant Justin Foots said the thefts were being investigated.
"We're requesting people make contact if they're a victim or if they have CCTV," he said.
"We're also urging members of the public to secure their cars.
"To my knowledge, all have been unlocked in driveways or on the street."
Security camera footage from Tangambalanga early Wednesday morning shows a woman with shorts, a hoodie and gloves trying handles on vehicles.
Multiple cars had items stolen, and one man in particular had items of high value taken during the February 21 thefts.
He offered a "huge cash reward" on social media.
Detective Sergeant Foots urged victims to call triple zero while offences were occurring.
"We've had some people reporting to the Police Assistance Line when things are happening, we ask members of the public if they observe suspicious activity, particularly at night, to call triple zero at the time," he said.
"Those who have later realised they've become a victim can call the Police Assistance Line, but if they're observing suspicious activity call triple zero."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
