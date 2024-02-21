The Border Mail
Calls to lock cars after recent spike in thefts from cars in rural towns

By Blair Thomson
Updated February 22 2024 - 10:05am, first published 9:54am
A woman tries a door handle of a utility in Tangambalanga on Wednesday morning. Picture supplied
Police are urging members of the public to lock their vehicles after a recent spike in thefts from vehicles in rural towns.

Blair Thomson

