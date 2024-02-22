Our say: Symptoms of scorn on show for the Border

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan at The Cube in 2023 for a forum before her ascent to the leadership. Neither she or any other government representative have committed to be at the Wodonga venue for next week's health summit. Picture by Mark Jesser

FEDERAL government assistant minister Andrew Leigh was out for a jog this week when he was interrupted by a constituent.

Instead of taking umbrage at his leisure time being hindered, the marathon runner welcomed it as a part of democracy.



"That's pretty healthy, I like living in a country where someone reckons they can bail up their local politician while the two of them are going for a run in the bush and share some views," Mr Leigh told ABC radio.

Contrast that attitude from a Labor politician to the approach of the Victorian Labor government towards being part of Wodonga Council's health summit being held next Friday.

The Victorian government was invited, through its minister and other representatives, by the council to be a part of the discussions.



This is appalling arrogance.



It indicates the Victorian government does not want to hear from those on the ground, such as the Border Medical Association, about what is happening with its administered health system, nor is it willing to learn from community representatives wanting to assist in planning.



Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas reportedly has another engagement, but surely her parliamentary secretary or a senior health department manager could attend.

Cynics would say if Wodonga was part of a Labor electorate the summit would not be facing a snub from the government.



Yet the NSW and federal governments, both in the hands of Labor, will have ministerial representatives at the summit to learn about the particular needs of cross border communities and their health demands.