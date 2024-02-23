Cycling for change: Muriel's Mob ready to take a bite out of the Apple Isle

Coffees will be traded for bikes on Wednesday, February 28, as Muriel's Mob takes to the roads for motor neurone disease.
A group of 11 riders, mostly from the Border, are pedalling around northern Tasmania for six days for Pedal Cure 4 FightMND.
The cyclists are fighting to make a difference, even if it does mean enduring a bit of pain.
Peter Drummond has never ridden such a distance, but has been training each week in preparation.
"Probably about 250k's a week recently to try and get the legs to go on this old body," he said.
Some of the riders will be forming a relay, while others will ride the entire distance of 634 kilometres.
Although a long distance, Mr Drummond says that it will be quite a hilly ride.
"It's over six days and there's 6000 metres of climb. So that's six kilometres in the air," he said.
"And most of the riding we do around here, if you ride 50k's you're lucky to get three or four or five hundred (kilometres)."
Starting in Devonport, the cyclists will stop at Penguin, Launceston, Bridport, St Helens and Swansea.
Jim Sexton says he is as "prepared as you can be at 74".
He said the cause is close to him and every dollar raised is a step closer to finding a cure for MND.
"One of the guys, his brother's got it. I've had a few friends that I swam with or rode with that have died of it," he said.
"And when we're selling raffle tickets for our raffle ... it's surprising how a number of people have come up and said, 'I know someone who's got it', or 'I've had someone who's died of it', or family or friends. So it touches a lot of people in the community.
"It's a horrible, horrible way to die. And so every dollar we raise helps."
Mr Sexton enjoys the community spirit as part of the bike rides.
"This local town comes out and the CWA and all those things, and put on morning tea. You ride past a school like we did in the Riverina, all the school kids come out and clap you and cheer," he said.
"And sometimes the kids come out and ride in the last 10k's with us. It was like, 'Wow. It's a whole community event'. It was amazing."
The group meet at Muriel's On David cafe in Albury weekly, where they were also inspired to become involved. The cafe is run by the Daniher sisters, cousins of former AFL coach Neale Daniher, the co-founder of FightMND.
Each individual is tasked with raising $1000. The group has so far raised $35,000 through donations and a raffle.
More information about the event can be found here.
