WEATHER WATCH: Cyclones, heavy rain, extreme heat all a part of past week

The month's rainfall at Tennant Creek has reached 220 millimetres and on top of 328.6 during January the combined January-February rainfall has now exceeded 500 millimetres for the third time in 150 years of records. The other two over 500 millimetres occurred in 1919 and 1997. Both those years were decidedly drier than average in our region apart from above average rainfall in May, August and December. Both those years were notably warmer than usual from August right through to December with very hot days late in November with maximum temperatures well over 40 degrees.

