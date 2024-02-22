Barney between their girlfriends before one man allegedly knifed another

A Glenroy woman has admitted she argued then brawled with another woman in Albury's West End Plaza moments before her boyfriend allegedly stabbed another man.
That came as Mikayla Murraylee and Jack Allen Mccahon took the escalator to the shopping centre's basement car park.
Repeated punches were thrown and hair pulled as the women fought each other, frightening nearby shoppers.
Police said other women were forced to shield their young children out of fear they would be inadvertently hurt.
It was during the fight that, police have alleged, Mccahon, 31, stepped forward, pulled out a box cutter and stabbed the woman's boyfriend.
Both Murraylee and Mccahon, partners for about seven years, knew him, but had never met the woman before.
Police have alleged, as outlined in facts to which Murraylee, 25, pleaded guilty to affray through defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston, that Mccahon stabbed the other man, 35, three times in the back.
One "significant" wound involved damage to the trapezius muscle in his back and required surgery at Albury hospital.
The next mention date for his case is March 26.
Murraylee was accompanied to court by her support dog, which she failed at times to keep under control.
When the dog jumped up and placed its front paws on her shoulders, Murraylee responded with pats and tickles - something that drew the ire of magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"Ms McCorriston, I note the way your client is interacting with her support dog; it's not appropriate," Ms McLaughlin said.
After reading an outline of what took place in West End Plaza on January 30, Ms McLaughlin described it as "a very serious example of affray".
"I'll order a full sentence assessment report," she said, then continued bail for Murraylee with a sentence date of April 3.
Police told the court that Murraylee and Mccahon, with a family friend, had gone to West End Plaza to buy groceries and other items.
They left the Coles supermarket about 5.50pm and it was while walking towards the escalators that they saw the other couple.
Murraylee and Mccahon began arguing with them while continuing to walk, then they and their friend stepped on to the escalator heading to the car park.
While standing in front of her shopping trolley she continued arguing with the other woman, who stepped on to the escalator a few seconds later followed by her boyfriend.
"(Murraylee) moved past the shopping trolley, the friend and (Mccahon) and engaged in a physical altercation with (the woman) on the escalator."
The pair then wrestled on the floor next to the car park entry doors, striking each other repeatedly as the men watched.
But police said the other man then punched Mccahon to the side of the head, so he moved away - just as Murraylee grabbed his girlfriend "and threw her onto the ground".
The other man then kicked Murraylee to the head, breaking up her tussle with his girlfriend.
It was then, police have alleged, that Mccahon raised his right arm while holding "a sharp object" matching the description of a box cutter and "forcefully stabbed (the other man) three times in the region of his right shoulder blade".
It has been claimed that Mccahon stepped away and slid the blade back inside the handle of the box cutter.
A few seconds later, Murraylee approached the other woman "and struck her to the head".
They hit each other and pulled each other's hair, just as a centre security guard arrived on scene.
Murraylee, Mccahon and their friend then left via the car park.
The couple were arrested at their home in Ryan Road the following day around midday.
Murraylee admitted being involved in a fight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.