History made as a new name is added to the Young Achiever honour roll

Sport Albury Wodonga history was made on Friday night as the Border's first ever kettlebell athlete was crowned the Young Achiever of the Year.
Hope Chater received the honour from a field of 15 other talented Border sportspeople at Albury's Commercial Club and now joins a prestigious list of previous winners, such as basketball legend Lauren Jackson.
The 18-year-old was first introduced to the sport by her mum, Lisa, when she was just 14, and has since gone on to make a name for herself at an international level.
Chater became a Kettlebell World Champion after competing in Portugal in 2022, going on to bring another two gold medals home after the world championships in Hungary last year.
The humble and bubbly teenager currently holds seven Australian records and was the first Australian Junior World Champion in the sport of kettlebell.
She's hoping to continue excelling competitively as she awaits her next challenge stepping up from the junior ranks into the women's age category.
Sport Albury Wodonga president Rob McDonald said this year's nominees highlighted the diverse range of athletes we have on the Border.
The other 2024 nominees included: Alex Colgan (sprinter), Jade Crook (basketball), Tyson Mutsch, Elih Mutsch, Josh Gould, Charlie Murphy (water polo), Ethan Semple (touch footy), Isabella Slabbert (ultimate frisbee), Mia Lavis (netball), Drew Brndusic (rugby union), Rylee Pontt, Hamish Morrision (hockey), Nate Palubiski (shooting), Zarlie Goldsworthy (AFLW) and Archie McDonald (motorcycle racing).
Another name was also etched into the Sport Albury Wodonga Hall of Fame in former Australian swimmer Clementine Maconachie (nee Stoney).
The Albury-born athlete competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games before going on to the 2002 Commonwealth Games.
Her other list of accolades include being a world record holder in the women's 200m backstroke, A 2000 FINA short course world championship silver medallist in 200m backstroke, dual national title holder, 2000 Goodwill Games gold medallist, World Cup Short Course two-time silver medallist in Brazil and a World Cup medallist in Rio De Janeiro in 1998.
