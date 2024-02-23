The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
History made as a new name is added to the Young Achiever honour roll

By Georgia Smith
February 24 2024 - 6:00am
Border kettlebell athlete Hope Chater is the 2024 Sport Albury Wodonga Young Achiever. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Sport Albury Wodonga history was made on Friday night as the Border's first ever kettlebell athlete was crowned the Young Achiever of the Year.

