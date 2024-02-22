No release sought after $25,000 worth of ice allegedly seized near Albury

A man remains in custody on serious drug dealing allegations following his arrest at Bungowannah.
Officers allegedly seized drugs, including ice with a street value of $25,000, during the February 21 car search.
James Kenneth Kypirtidis, 37, and an 18-year-old woman, were taken into custody.
Kypirtidis faces three charges of supplying a prohibited drug between an indictable and commercial quantity and seven counts of drug possession.
His matter was listed in Albury Local Court on Thursday morning.
Kypirtidis did not seek release before magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
He will return to court on Tuesday next week, February 27.
The 18-year-old woman faces two counts of drug supply between an indictable and commercial quantity, and three counts of drug possession.
Police released the teenager on bail.
She will face court on March 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.