Fire crews act quickly to put out grass fire next to Hume Freeway

A grass and scrub fire next to the Hume Freeway at Chiltern has been brought under control by fire crews.
Two CFA units were called to the blaze about 12.50pm on Thursday, February 22, and the site was declared safe about 20 minutes later.
"Two units responded from Barnawartha and Chiltern," a CFA spokesperson said.
"Victoria Police has also been called to the scene for traffic management.
"The incident was declared safe at 1.12pm."
Total fire bans were declared for two-thirds of Victoria on Thursday on what was predicted to be one of the state's hottest days this summer.
Albury-Wodonga was tipped to reach a high of 37 degrees, while western parts of the state, including Mildura were expected to exceed 40 degrees.
