Custody for banned driver who took cops on pursuit, but avoids prison time

An overseas holiday where he sampled "a few cocktails" led to a North Albury man resuming problem drinking that ultimately culminated in a high-speed police pursuit.
Brett Ronald Miosge had been on the wagon for several years, but this ended in 2021.
The 51-year-old hit speeds of up to 100kmh as took off from police across Springdale Heights and then Lavington on the evening of November 17, 2023.
Ultimately, his driving was so erratic and dangerous that police were forced to call off the pursuit, watching as he took off even faster along Urana Road.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin, in a sentencing submission to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin, said that when Miosge came under notice of police he "clearly panicked'.
Mr Cronin said perhaps the more serious aspect of his driving was when he made a right-hand turn through a red light at the intersection of Sanders and Urana roads, given that other motorists had to take evasive action.
Miosge later told police he had drunk half a dozen Asahi 375 millilitre beer stubbies, at 5 per cent alcohol, over 90 minutes.
Mr Cronin said the context of his client's offending was his partner had just come home and told him she had received a positive result for COVID-19.
Rather than allowing her to go out again to run an errand, he got behind the wheel of the Nissan Navara utility.
Mr Cronin said his client was highly thought of by his employer and was known as a "hard-working man" but it was his use of alcohol that was the "underlying cause" of his offending.
He said Miosge had, on his own volition, taken part in an alcohol detoxification program at the Calvary Drug and Alcohol Centre at Wagga.
Miosge previously pleaded guilty to police pursuit and second offence charges of driving while disqualified and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
The court heard police were patrolling Springdale Heights about 6.20pm when they saw the Navara heading east on Kaitlers Road.
They knew Miosge was a disqualified driver and so attempted to pull him over.
He appeared to be doing so, then suddenly sped off along Kaitlers Road.
Miosge was estimated to be driving at 70kmh in the 60kmh zone, then turned into Webb Street at 80kmh, 90kmh on Douglas Road and "up to 100kmh" on Urana Road.
Ms McLaughlin pointed out there would have been "significant other traffic" on that Friday evening.
"It's a serious example of a police pursuit," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Miosge was a "chronic user of a vehicle while having alcohol in his system" given this was his sixth driving under the influence offence in NSW.
Also, he had committed similar offences in Victoria.
"I note he has a significant alcohol abuse issue," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said there was no alternative to custody for such offending, though his rehabilitation was "clearly better served in the community".
Miosge was sentenced to a 20-month intensive corrections order, was ordered to complete 180 hours of community service work and had his licence disqualified for two years.
"And you must continue to undergo counselling for alcohol addiction," she told him.
