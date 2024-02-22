The Border Mail
'Don't worry, I'm a good driver' says drug user before car gets airborne, hits trees

February 22 2024 - 2:38pm
Katrina Whitehead has finally been sentenced following a 2011 crash that almost killed her male passenger. Picture supplied
A drug user who told her passenger she was a good driver after being asked to slow down got her car airborne and crashed into two trees, leaving the victim with major lifelong injuries.

