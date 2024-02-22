'Don't worry, I'm a good driver' says drug user before car gets airborne, hits trees

A drug user who told her passenger she was a good driver after being asked to slow down got her car airborne and crashed into two trees, leaving the victim with major lifelong injuries.
The unlicensed driver had been speeding and crossing double lines, and one of her two passengers asked her to slow down.
"You know me, I'm a good driver," she replied.
The now 47-year-old failed to take a right bend in her unregistered white Suzuki, hit a tree, got airborne, and crashed into a second tree.
Both passengers were flown to Melbourne.
One male occupant was in a coma for 17 days and spent three-and-a-half months in hospital.
He underwent seven operations for injuries including a broken leg, ankle and arm, neck and facial fractures, and a brain injury.
He still suffers numbness and has lost his sense of smell.
Whitehead tested positive to marijuana after the crash.
Despite the incident, the Albury woman continued to commit offences in NSW.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 22, heard she had committed two drug driving and five disqualified driving offences in the state.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted she had "hardly changed her life" after the incident.
"On this day back in 2011 you were driving a motor vehicle when you didn't have a licence, you were driving under the influence of drugs, and the manner of your driving was such that the vehicle left the the road and at least one of the passengers has suffered lifelong horrible injuries that incapacitated them significantly," he said.
"Your actions on this day have had a catastrophic effect on that person's life, despite being urged by one of the passengers to slow down on more than one occasion.
"It's unfortunate of course that everyone survived, even with these injuries.
"You would be well aware that had someone died, then you would be spending years and years in prison.
"Following this accident, rather than it being a wake up call to you, you have avoided coming to court, and you have repeatedly offended in NSW in terms of driving."
Whitehead repeatedly failed to appear in court and wasn't arrested until December last year.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner noted her client had spent 64 days in custody and asked she be released with the time served and a corrections order.
Mr Dunn instead imposed a minimum jail term of nine months, with a maximum term of two years in custody.
He fined Whitehead $500 and banned her from driving for four years.
