Wear whatever makes you 'feel fabulous' as you groove in celebration

Wear whatever makes you "feel fabulous".
That's the message behind a Women's Dance Party in Wangaratta that will be "a celebration of sisterhood" and a fundraiser to boot.
In honour of International Women's Day, the event will be held at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway on March 15.
Co-organiser Brooke Winzer said she had friends who had needed the organisation's support, "and so I'm aware of the important work that they do when a person is going through a domestic violence crisis".
Ms Winzer already has a dress in mind for the party, picking out a number she bought for her 40th birthday last year.
"It is so divine and spectacular. I've promised the dress I will wear it at least three times," she said.
Ms Winzer said she was also looking forward to sharing a dance with her mum.
"I think that's really important as well."
Ms Winzer said the dress code was simply "anything you feel fabulous in".
"Dress it up or dress it down," she said.
"My co-host Jenny explained to me there will be women that would love to wear a ball gown but need to wear runners to be able to dance.
"It's really important that our guests feel they can wear whatever they're comfortable in and also look fabulous, so it's sort of up to them."
Ms Winzer said it was important that money was raised for a cause that supported women.
"One of the motivations to set something up is that Jenny and I just love dancing, and we think it's really hard to find opportunities to dance," she said.
Ms Winzer said the Gateway was "a really beautiful, sophisticated venue" for the event, which was open to women who identified as women as well as non-binary people.
The 18-plus event will run from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.