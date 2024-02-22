Ground down: 'Exhausted' coffee roaster ordered to leave airport building

Albury Council's chief executive is demanding in writing that coffee roaster Jason Dowding be evicted from premises at the city's airport.
Frank Zaknich wrote a notice of breach of lease to landlord and former councillor Murray King on Wednesday February 21, stating he was not complying with his agreement with the city by allowing coffee bean roasting at his airport site.
"If you do not remedy the identified breaches by evicting the third party from the premises and ceasing the use of the premises for the business of roasting coffee beans within five business days of receiving this notice, council has rights under clause 12.4 of the lease, including, but not limited to, termination of the lease," Mr Zaknich wrote.
"However, in the circumstances, council agrees not to exercise its rights under clause 12.4 at any time before 60 days of the date of this notice."
However, Mr King contests that, saying the beans were being supplied to the lounge at Sureflight Australia, the business at his airport building, and claims there are other operations in the area that do not qualify as aviation-related.
"They're hypocritical," Mr King said after noting you did not need a boarding pass to be served at the Uiver Cafe in the airport terminal and vehicle rental agencies could provide trucks for moving house.
"The Rural Fire Service does not cover the airport, there's no fire trucks over there, their area of responsibility is even outside of Albury city, they just happened to be located in an airport building, so kick them out.
"Give them five days notice to pick up their charts and their car keys and their portable radios and say 'go and find somewhere else'."
Mr Dowding, whose work was subject to public questioning at a council meeting by councillor Darren Cameron, was not at the roaster on Thursday February 22.
"They've set out what they've achieved to do and that's close an innocuous, not hurting anyone, small business."
Sureflight Australia managing director Jason Dawson said the letter outlining the alleged breach was delivered to his site by a council representative without any comment.
"There's no consultation, no discussion," Mr Dawson said, noting there had an agreement with the former airport manager to allow the coffee roasting.
"I feel that if you go up against them, they will hunt you down and make life very difficult."
Mr King suggested the council may have vendetta against him because of his critical approach to management decisions when he was a councillor.
They both accused the council of a "Stallbury" mentality when it came to economic development.
"It amazes me the resources that are going into shutting down a business," Mr Dawson said.
"Every business owner, representative, I speak to is appalled.
"It is a situation that was created by a councillor, it should be fixed by councillors, not left to council staff to make that determination.
"They started it, they need to finish it and allow a businessman to get back on his feet."
A series of questions have been put to Albury Council by The Border Mail and answers have yet to be provided.
