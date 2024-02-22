Concern America's gun culture infiltrating country, man almost locked up

A Wodonga magistrate has raised concern that America's gun culture is seeping into Australia, and said courts needed to take gel blaster offences more seriously.
Nathan Wallace narrowly avoided a jail term in Wodonga court on Thursday, February 22, after being caught with a gel blaster and drug paraphernalia.
Wallace was seen near the Birallee Shopping Centre, riding a bike without a helmet, on October 20 last year.
Police knew Wallace to be a frequent drug user and blocked in his bike as he tried to pedal away.
He said he was trying to avoid police as he didn't have a helmet.
But a search found the handgun style gel blaster - considered an imitation firearm - and drug related items in his backpack.
Wallace is prohibited from having guns.
He also faced court for a drug driving matter that occurred on January 10 last year.
Wallace had driven a black Holden Commodore on Felltimber Creek Road while disqualified and tested positive to ice and marijuana on Deakin Court.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski noted the courts didn't take a tough stance against gel blasters.
"I want to make it clear how close you were to going to jail," Mr Zebrowski said.
"These offences are not seriously enough dealt with by the courts.
"We are becoming Americanised in this state and country by the amount of guns flying around the place.
"There are burglaries all the time.
"People who shouldn't have guns have guns.
"You've got drug paraphernalia and a gun.
"Nobody would know the difference.
"If you wave this around in somebody's face, they don't know the difference, they see a black handgun and it's going to be traumatic for people."
The court heard Wallace had stopped using drugs and was a skilled tradesman.
Mr Zebrowski said Wallace's life appeared to have fallen apart at some point.
"It doesn't matter how many times you fall down, it's how many times you get back up," he said.
"Your life seems to be back on track now."
Wallace was fined $3500 and banned from driving for one year.
