Support grows for Hogan family with close to 200 people digging deep

Support continues to flow for Corey Hogan and his family following a weekend accident in Albury.
The 22-year-old suffered spinal injuries during an incident on David Street on Sunday morning and was flown to Melbourne for treatment.
The figure far exceeded the organisers' initial goal of $20,000, with donations closing in on the new target of $40,000.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated," family friends Tamsyn and Tommy Renshaw said.
"We have reached the target very quickly and I'm sure there is more to come."
Those close to Mr Hogan say his prognosis will become clearer in coming weeks.
There has been one donation of $2000 and multiple donations of $1000.
Other groups are looking at ways to support the injured 22-year-old.
Donations can be made through the page, titled Help the Hogans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.