The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

To serve and be served: This Aussie shepherd is one veteran's dog for life

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
February 23 2024 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teddy the assistance dog has changed Craig Reeves' life. Picture by Mark Jesser
Teddy the assistance dog has changed Craig Reeves' life. Picture by Mark Jesser

The saying goes that a dog is a man's best friend, but for this Baranduda resident, his pet means a little more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.