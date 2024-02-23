The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wangaratta trainers set to benefit from new $1.1 million sand training track

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
February 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta Turf Club has a new $1.1-million sand track which was officially unveiled on Friday.
Wangaratta Turf Club has a new $1.1-million sand track which was officially unveiled on Friday.

Wangaratta Turf Club has unveiled its new $1.1-million sand training track.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.