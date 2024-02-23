Wangaratta trainers set to benefit from new $1.1 million sand training track

Wangaratta Turf Club has unveiled its new $1.1-million sand training track.
Minister for Racing Anthony Carbines visited the club on Friday for the official unveiling which will help meet the demand of local trainers for year-round training facilities.
The project was funded by a $550,000 investment from the Government's Victorian Racing Industry Fund.
Racing Victoria and Wangarratta Turf Club funded the remaining $550,000.
The project includes a new 1500m railed sand track designed for year round use.
It proves the best possible racing and training conditions to improve horse welfare for the 135 horses and 35 trainers currently based at the track.
The low-maintenance track will also be easier for the club to maintain and manage.
The project began in October 2023 and was completed earlier this month.
The new sand track includes new running rails as well as an improved drainage system with upgraded pumps and filters.
Since 2014, the Labor Government has provided more than $4 million to support racing events and infrastructure projects at the Wangaratta Turf Club.
The thoroughbred racing industry generates $3.43 billion for the Victorian economy and helps sustain 25,705 full-time equivalent jobs.
"These upgrades support a strong and sustainable thoroughbred racing industry that will continue to entertain racegoers, protect animals, support thousands of metro and regional jobs and boost Victoria's economy," Carbine said.
Wangaratta has some of the biggest stables in the local area with Ben Brisbourne, Craig Weeding, Andrew Dale and John and Chris Ledger all training on the track.
Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Sean Barrett said the upgrade would ensure the safety of industry participants and thanked the Victorian Government for its investment.
"We thank the Victorian Government for its important investment to upgrade the inside sandtrack training facilities to improve safety for riders and horses," Barrett said.
"We know this upgrade will be of significant benefit to trainers, ensuring year-round use of the track and enhancing animal and participant welfare."
