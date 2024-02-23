Calling Border sports car lovers for feast of historic and modern vehicles

A Border sports car club with more than 40 years of history is confident it can provide something for everyone at its annual display this weekend.
The Riverina Sports Car Association of Albury-Wodonga is holding its annual Picnic in the Park on Sunday, February 25, on the Murray River foreshore at Noreuil Park with a lineup of more than 100 cars.
It will be the 41st year of the event founded at Noreuil Park in 1983 that is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of modern and historic sports and classic cars.
Riverina Sports Car Association vice-president Peter Thompson said the club prided itself on being open to a wider variety of cars, not just one make.
"We're expecting well over 100 cars. All of our members have been very active in preparing their motor cars and it will be a great display," he said.
"We encourage members to have a diverse range of motor cars or anything eclectic you might say.
"It is a very strong area for car displays. The beauty of our club is that it's not a one make club."
Car marques expected on the day include Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Austin/Morris, Ford, Holden,Triumph, Fiat, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Datsun, BMW, MG, Volvo, and many more.
Mr Thompson said the Picnic in the Park also allowed the club to attract new members.
"We welcome anyone with an interest in sports cars, both modern and historic," he said.
"New members are always made very welcome, so if you own an interesting vehicle or just have a passion for eclectic vehicles and wish to join a very sociable group please make yourself known to us on the day."
The free event is open to all ages and will run from 11am to 3pm next to The River Deck Cafe at Noreuil Park.
