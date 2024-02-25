OUR SAY: No cheer with no pub, let alone beer, so time to get to your local

A country pub has always been much more than just the beer.
The beer, of course, is fairly important; Slim Dusty's lament about one local falling completely short tells a story of the greatest abomination that someone with an almost-unquenchable thirst could face.
When you're in the bush, as city folk are inclined to label any region past the outer 'burbs, the colloquial tag of "the local" gives an insight as to its importance.
For it is at the local pub that the people of small towns and villages and farming districts gather.
It's a meeting place. It's a hub for catching up, passing on news and gossip, simply checking in on others who might not have seen for a day, a week, or oft far longer.
Drink-driving laws now stretching back half a century mean you can't turn yourself into a one-man or one-woman brewery any more, before rolling out the door just as the replacement barrels of beer get rolled down into the basement.
Even if some still try.
In the main a country pub is the social hub of a locale, where counter meals, weddings, Rotary Club meetings and footy club dos hold sway, where those on a tourist trail land to get a taste for the place or use as a base.
Border and North East publicans though say there is a lot more going on than that, and unfortunately it's not good news.
Rising costs are pinching so sharp there's scarcely any room to move, like a belt done up a few notches too tight.
The national tax on alcohol has long been a sore point, given it's the third-highest in the world and rises whenever inflation kicks in.
But it goes though far further than that, as Yackandandah Hotel licensee Peter Cook has shared.
Put simply, he's not making money, and others we spoke to share his sentiments.
Insurance premiums are skyrocketing, sometimes hoteliers cannot get insurance at all, and soaring utility and grocery prices means there's just not the money to go around.
As Mr Cook says, "people don't have huge disposable incomes anymore".
For now, all that the rest of us can do is think about how we can better support our "local" or else one day there might not be one around.
