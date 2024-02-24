A woman who left threatening, foul-mouthed messages for a former friend that made her fear for her safety has a history of serious anger management issues.
In one voicemail message, Sheyanna Weaver told the woman: "You is nothing but a rat informer mother f----- ... you've buried yourself, dog."
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Weaver's continual habit of "using threats and violence" had to be met with jail time.
"I have no doubt the victim would have been very concerned about receiving those messages," she said.
"You strike out at people. You either stalk them or intimidate them.
"There does not appear to be any insight into this offending behaviour, nor does there appear to be any remorse."
Weaver, 30, of Smith Street, North Albury, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to stalking or intimidation, after police withdrew a second charge of using a carriage service to menace, harass or intimidate.
She was jailed for nine months, though will serve the term in the community through a supervised intensive corrections order under which she must complete 60 hours of unpaid work.
A condition of the order is that Weaver complete an anger management program.
Ms McLaughlin warned Weaver she would be in breach of the order - and in so doing, risk having to serve the balance of her term by way of full-time jail - if she did not meet this condition.
Earlier, defence lawyer Louise Dart submitted that while Weaver issued serious threats, she did not carry through with them.
Ms Dart said it was conceded her client was not entitled to leniency given her record of similar matters, though she had successfully completed her last community corrections order.
She said what was "really needed" for Weaver was targeted help with anger management issues.
Police told the court that Weaver and the victim, who lived in Culcairn, knew each other through mutual friends.
The woman received a voicemail message from Weaver on November 7, 2023, at 1pm in which she said: "I'll be bashing your head in soon, you maggot. You dog dog woof woof. Get the f--- out of Albury, get the f--- out of Culcairn."
The victim blocked Weaver's phone number, but then received another voicemail message from a private number on November 14 at 11am.
She recognised the voice as belonging to Weaver, whose message included the comment: "I just wanna say you is one lying, dirty dog ... I'm gunna chin you that f---in hard you maggot."
The frightened woman reported the matter to Walla police.
They went to Weaver's home on November 16 to serve her with an apprehended personal violence order, but she couldn't be found.
Police then phoned Weaver and spoke to her about the messages, to which she began swearing and calling the victim a "dog".
"Just charge me," she said.
"I didn't do sh-- but I'm not talking to you about her. Just charge me."
Weaver then ended the call.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.