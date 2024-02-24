Border truck dealer lands top gong as leader in sales and service

A Border truck business has been recognised as the leading national dealer for a fifth time.
Wodonga-based Twin City Truck Centre has been crowned the Kenworth Dealer of the Year for 2023 for its work in truck sales and service.
Chairman and co-owner Chris Dziedzic bought the McKoy Street dealership in 2009 and has seen it experience major growth.
Mr Dziedzic praised his team led by dealer principal David Burn.
"I am incredibly proud of David and our wonderful team for taking out Kenworth Dealer of the Year as well as the PACCAR Financial Dealer of the Year," Mr Dziedzic said.
"We are incredibly lucky to have such an amazing, homegrown senior management team that have progressed through their careers with Twin City Truck Centre."
Mr Burn said the achievement and the growth across the business held special significance for him.
"Our team's dedication and hard work has been instrumental in ensuring that we not only meet but exceed expectations," he said.
Twin City Truck Centre previously won Kenworth Dealer of the Year in 2019, 2016, 2012 and 2010, and has also won Financial Dealer of the Year twice in 2023 and 2016.
Twin City Truck Centre falls under Twin City Group, which employs more than 150 staff at the dealership and across its other entities including MAKE Finance, Sign Effects in Wodonga and Wangaratta, Twin City Truck Curtains, rental service PacLease Wodonga, development company Creatiple, digital marketing business Brand Jam Creative and e-commerce ventures You Buy Online and Truck Parts Online.
