Crust and Crumb Bakery settles into life on the south side of town

A Bethanga baker fresh off a four-year industry hiatus is opening his first bakery in South Albury.
Adam Streltschenko had a soft launch for Crust and Crumb Bakery in the former Nord building on Friday, February 23, ahead of its official opening on Tuesday, February 27.
Streltschenko moved to the Border from his native Sydney in 2005 to ply his baking trade.
He worked for Bakers Delight, Thurgoona Bakery and Howlong Country Bakery until early 2020, when he took a break from the trade.
Having dabbled in after-hours school care, employment services and National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), Streltschenko had now come full circle back to full-time baking.
"I realised office work wasn't for me or sitting in the car driving around!" he said.
"I just like making bread and good quality products that people want to eat."
Streltschenko first noticed the sale of Nord Bakery online in November and jumped at the chance to run his first business.
"The more I looked into it, the more I knew I wanted to have it," Streltschenko said.
"I have still been keeping my hand in it (baking) for the past couple of years part-time at Howlong Bakery."
Having grown up in Sydney, Streltschenko said he enjoyed making food since he was inspired mostly by his Ukrainian paternal grandparents.
"I have a strong food culture in my family," he said.
"I was always cooking or baking something.
"In year 7 I wanted to be a chef but that didn't happen.
"I got a baking apprenticeship at 20, which is quite a late start in the trade."
Crust and Crumb Bakery will offer sourdough bread such as wholewheat and honey, ciabatta, rye, white and pumpkin.
It will also offer almond croissants, plain croissants, Danish pastries, choc chip sourdough biscuits and muffins in its core range with seasonal offerings.
All products will be made from organic flour.
There will be cold drinks on offer with coffee available next door at Ebden & Olive.
Crust and Crumb Bakery will open Tuesday to Friday, 7am to 3pm, and Saturday, 7am to noon.
