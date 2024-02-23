No jail for man who torched his Wodonga home and made insurance claim

A man who torched his Wodonga home, killing his dogs and destroying almost everything he owned, won't serve jail time for his offending.
Jeffrey John King, now 55, was injured and unable to work, and was trying to pay two home loans and a car loan, when he set fire to his Fade Court house in 2015.
King had removed items of sentimental value and sparked two fires on the afternoon of June 2.
He was found drunk outside the home and dragged to safety while the property burnt.
King claimed two intruders had lit the fire and knocked him out as they fled.
Despite claiming to have been inside the burning house, he showed no signs of smoke inhalation or an injury where he claimed to have been struck, told those at the scene "I've killed the dogs", and was intoxicated despite claiming to have only had one stubbie.
King gave different versions of events and spoke to an insurance investigator 20 days after the fire as part of a claim.
He appeared emotional when speaking of the dogs being killed during a police interview played to a jury last year.
Judge Sarah Leighfield on Friday, February 23, decided against jailing King, who continues to deny his offending and retains the support of his wife.
She instead ordered he perform 400 hours of community work.
Judge Leighfield said King and his wife had owed about $250,000 on the house at the time of the fire, $97,000 on an investment property for his mother-in-law, and $12,000 on a car.
It's unlikely the couple will ever be able to afford to buy another home, and they are renting in Melbourne.
Judge Leighfield noted King's offending substantially impacted his wife.
"She is very supporting of you and like you, maintains you did not light the fire," she said.
A lengthy delay in the proceedings was one of the main reasons King wasn't jailed.
Conflicting arson reports and other factors meant the 55-year-old wasn't charged until January 2019 and trials were adjourned five times as a result of COVID and other issues.
King was found guilty in Wodonga court last year.
Judge Leighfield told King while there was "no acknowledgement or remorse for your offending", he had rehabilitated since the arson attack.
King must also undergo mental health treatment as part of a corrections order, which will run for three years and nine months.
