The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

No jail for man who torched his Wodonga home and made insurance claim

Updated February 23 2024 - 11:35am, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeffrey King set fire to his Fade Court home in Wodonga in 2015. File photo
Jeffrey King set fire to his Fade Court home in Wodonga in 2015. File photo

A man who torched his Wodonga home, killing his dogs and destroying almost everything he owned, won't serve jail time for his offending.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.