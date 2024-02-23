The Border Mail
Man aggrieved over insults went to abuser's home and launched his attack

By Albury Court
February 24 2024 - 8:00am
Albury Local Court has heard the defendant was "offended and upset" at the comments. File picture
A man subjected to derogatory comments during a gathering at a central Albury unit later enacted his revenge by visiting his abuser's home and attacking him.

