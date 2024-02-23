Man aggrieved over insults went to abuser's home and launched his attack

A man subjected to derogatory comments during a gathering at a central Albury unit later enacted his revenge by visiting his abuser's home and attacking him.
Brett Stanley Woods landed at least four punches to the victim's head before fleeing the man's North Albury home.
The victim had directed several insulting comments towards Woods in the company of several other men in a Townsend Street residence on October 1 about 11.30pm.
Albury Local Court has heard that Woods, was "offended and upset" at the comments.
Woods, 21, of West Wodonga, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to charges of common assault, intimidation and enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse.
The court was told it was about 2am, when he was "well-intoxicated", that the victim was asked to leave following an incident between him and Woods.
Police said the man got on his skateboard and made his way to his home in Mate Street, then realised he had forgotten his mobile phone.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin has been told the man returned to Townsend Street, but on finding no one about returned home around 4.30am.
He got into bed with his partner and their three-year-old child.
She woke him up about 7.15am after hearing a knock on the door; when he opened the door he found it was a colleague asking him if he was coming to work that day.
He said he was, then returned to bed but without locking the front door.
Woods opened the front door about 9am and entered with three other men.
Everyone was asleep, so Woods pushed open the victim's bedroom door and began to abuse him.
The man's partner woke again and saw Woods at the door with the other men standing behind him in the hallway.
Woods entered the room and kicked the bed to try to wake the man, who got up and then tried to get them out of his home.
He swung several punches at the victim without making contact.
"(Woods) went to walk away, and then approached the victim again, punching him several ... times around his neck, head and arms.
"The accused has connected with the victim about four times (and) he felt immediate pain."
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen said the incident was "out of character" for Woods, who had "never been before court before".
Ms Simonsen said Woods had already begun counselling to address his mental health issues, having attended five appointments.
She submitted a community corrections order with supervision for these issues, "which he is (already) doing of his own accord", was an appropriate sentence.
Ms McLaughlin said the assault was especially serious given it took place in the victim's home, where he was "entitled to feel safe".
The fact he committed the crimes while in the company of others also made these serious examples of such offending, she said.
But Ms McLaughlin said Woods had also demonstrated insight and remorse, and it was in his favour that he had already obtained expert assistance.
Woods was placed on a two-year conditional release order, without conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.