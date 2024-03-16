Clients take care: beauticians warn of risks with DIY salons, cheap courses

Border beauticians have noticed a surge in people seeking to forge their own path in the industry assisted by cheaper courses, but warn that comes with a risk.
Albury's Lash and Brow Group co-owner Zoe Pandur said online training had taken off, with "home salons popping up left, right and centre".
"That's what girls are going for," she said.
"They don't want to do the in-person training anymore."
Ms Pandur said it came with a risk though, given people could become qualified in just a matter of days.
"I'm finding people don't want to work in salons; when we advertised for a position, no one applied," she said.
"Online courses are cheaper.
"But it's tough because you do lose clients temporarily, but they usually come back because although they may be paying less for these home salons you get what you pay for.
"And if you're not up to scratch and you haven't been doing it for long then that speaks for itself."
Ms Pandur said when she first began in the beauty industry she did everything - from nails to tanning, to waxing to brows.
"I think times are changing, people are now looking for a more specialised service," she said.
"That's why I started breaking away and focusing on brows and lashes."
Wodonga's Bombshell Beauty Academy owner Kimmie Fox said there was a strong trend of students seeking independence and venturing into entrepreneurship, in particular home-based businesses.
"This trend is reflective of a broader desire for work-life balance and self-directed career paths," she said.
Ms Fox said while her training academy was sought after for courses online her in-person courses were equally as popular.
"Most of our students start as beginners," she said.
"We take pride in giving them foundational skills they need to succeed."
Ms Fox said while their courses were affordable, passing was no small feat.
"We maintain high standards to ensure that only those truly proficient in their craft are certified.
"Our assignment process is rigorous."
Albury's Allure Lash and Beauty Bar owner Lauren Lappin said many people who worked from home weren't aware of the complications.
"You don't need formal qualifications anymore," she said.
"It was drummed into you, when I first started in the industry 16 years ago, that you had to have a diploma or you wouldn't get paid very well.
"But that doesn't really apply anymore, and especially not in my business.
"I pay my staff what they're worth, not what qualification they have, because it means nothing."
"Anyone can do lashes now and work for themselves," she said.
"People don't really want to work for an employer and get paid by the hour, because essentially working for themselves they get the full price.
"But what they don't understand is the risk - they need to have insurance, be registered with the council, have an ABN registration."
Ms Lappin said it was worrying the number of people who had obtained qualifications so quickly and yet were dealing with people's eyes, pointing out how "waxing can really hurt people".
"There's the risk there," she said.
Overall, Ms Lappin said the beauty business was booming, and the industry was shifting towards a specialised approach.
"You don't often see salons offering everything much anymore, the jack of all trades," she said.
"It's hard to get the staff that can do everything and be good at everything, but people seek out people that are really good at one thing."
