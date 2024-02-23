Supergroup rocks rendition of Born To Run at Carnival of Cups Albury

US rocker Bruce Springsteen's classic Born To Run took on a life of its own in Albury on Friday night, February 16.
Sarah McLeod and The Whitlams teamed up to belt out the anthem at Albury Showground for the Carnival of Cups harness racing meeting.
The supergroup of sorts made it their own guided by the energetic McLeod, who was keen to sing it higher than the Boss himself.
Go higher or go home!
Known as the frontwoman for rock band The Superjesus as well as for her solo work, McLeod first played Born To Run at Young Carnival of Cups meeting on December 1, 2023.
"It took me so long to work it all out that now I play it at all of my shows," she said ahead of the gig.
The club had hoped to attract a similar crowd to New Year's Eve, which was traditionally its most popular event of the year, with 5500 patrons attending the December 31 meeting recently.
Australian power pop band You Am I wowed the crowd after stunning sets by McLeod and The Whitlams in between races at the night meeting.
The club staged the richest race in its history with the $60,000 Murray Cup (2570m), taken out by the husband and wife team of Blake and Ellen Jones with Glenledi Elvis.
Glenledi Elvis smashed the track record in winning the feature race after also breaking the track record over 1770 metres the previous week at Albury.
