'Throwing my hands up': Roaster resigned to end producing

Soon-to-be evicted coffee roaster Jason Dowding has been offered help to find new business premises, Albury Council's chief executive Frank Zaknich says.
But the owner of The Blessed Bean says the locations suggested are too expensive and he is resigned to stopping roasting after outlaying $15,000 to operate from a room in the Albury airport precinct.
The removal of Mr Dowding is based on a requirement for businesses to be aviation-related, something Mr King has argued given the fields of other enterprises operating in the airport precinct.
In response to questions from The Border Mail, Mr Zaknich provided a two-sentence statement.
"The issuing of the notice to the leaseholder is consistent with our previous advice, given the use of the premises is in breach of the lease," Mr Zaknich said.
"Our team has spoken with Mr Dowding this week and we have offered assistance in identifying an alternative location through our networks."
Mr Dowding confirmed he had received a phone call from a council representative, but he said sites being offered by the council involved costs of $40,000 to $80,000 which is "way over" what he could afford.
"What they're offering is not realistic at all," Mr Dowding said.
He said gas, electricity and commissioning requirements to set up a roasting machine were expensive and given how much he had spent to move from Wodonga to the airport he did not have the finances for another shift.
Albury councillor Darren Cameron, who flagged concerns at the last council meeting about coffee roasting at the airport, also noted the city was attempting to help Mr Dowding and pointed out the eviction timeframe was over 60 days rather than the minimum five, in "recognition that he is under some difficulty".
Mr Dowding said the period did not make any difference.
"This councillor has obviously never had a business before and doesn't understand how hard it is get traction somewhere," he said.
Cr Cameron rejected Mr King's point that former airport manager Nick Politis had given permission for The Blessed Bean to roast at the building.
"It's my understanding that planning decisions are not the responsibility of the former manager of the airport," Cr Cameron said.
"I understand from council staff he had no authority to make that arrangement.
"I believe people that go into business should make sure they're complying with appropriate regulations and make sure they've got a legal lease."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.