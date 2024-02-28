Legendary Daddy Cool frontman relishes any chance to get back to the Murray

Australian rock icon Ross Wilson remembers performing in Albury-Wodonga in the early 1970s when his career was just taking off.
From the legendary band Daddy Cool whose number one anthem Eagle Rock and debut album Daddy Who? smashed all sales records in Australia in 1971, Wilson said it was a golden era.
"It was when things were really taking off for us," he said.
"Suddenly we were in high demand and we had a hit record.
"It was the first hill on the roller coaster!"
Since the formation of Mondo Rock in 1977, delivering 1980s hits Cool World, State of The Heart, Chemistry, No Time and Come Said The Boy and into the 21st century as a solo performer, Wilson had never been far out of the limelight.
With no less than 26 ARIA Top 40 hits to his credit as a singer, songwriter and producer, Wilson was one of Australia's most awarded artists.
"We must have played scores of gigs in Albury-Wodonga," Wilson said.
"Typically in summer time we like to perform along the Murray; it's a good time of year."
Continuing his summer tour, Wilson would return to the Border on Saturday, March 2, with his all-star band The Peaceniks to celebrate more than 50 years of hits.
His action-packed show included all of the Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock favourites you'd expect along with tracks from the latest offering from his almost six-decade career including She's Stuck On Facebook All The Time EP (2023).
His latest release was a modern-day tragicomedy in the blues genre.
"I hadn't put out any material in a while other than re-issues of classic albums," he said.
"It was my first release not on CD; the first time I'd streamed something.
"The first time we played it was at SS&A Albury. We recorded it and kept it as the template.
"It's a social commentary; it goes back to The Party Machine, writing songs about things happening around me."
Wilson had rarely shied away from social issues; Living in the Land of Oz was a significant song in his repertoire.
Written and recorded in 1976, Wilson's first solo single was the first white rock record to address Indigenous issues.
He supported a change of date for Australia Day and was saddened by the failure of the Yes campaign for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
"I was disappointed but not surprised," Wilson said.
"But the fact we got a "No" vote doesn't mean we can start to move forward."
That band was The Pink Finks and they recorded a cover of Louie Louie on their own label, Mojo.
"We recorded our first single and it made the charts in Melbourne," Wilson, now 76, said.
"I was shy back then but people started doing all of the dances and the girls noticed us so it was a pretty good gig."
Twice inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and showing no signs of slowing down, Wilson was a still legendary live performer.
He will perform at The Cube Wodonga on Saturday, March 2, at 8pm.
Visit The Cube Wodonga box office during office hours or visit online thecubewodonga.com.au.
