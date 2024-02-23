Driver in cross-border chase before jumping into Murray in bid to avoid arrest

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car and jumping into the Murray River.
Police had been looking for a stolen black MG sedan taken from the driveway of a West Wodonga home on Sunday, February 18.
There have been multiple sightings of the vehicle at petrol stations in both Albury and Wodonga in recent days as the victim tried to recover the car.
A bearded passenger wearing a hat, dark pants and a dark jumper, was filmed filling up the car with petrol before getting back in and fleeing.
Albury police saw the MG about 8.45pm on Thursday, February 22.
The 26-year-old driver travelled into Victoria as the air wing followed before returning to NSW about 9.15pm.
The car travelled alongside the Murray River before the motorist got out and jumped in the water.
He travelled 1.7 kilometres downstream before being arrested about 9.44pm.
"The man was taken to Albury base hospital for assessment before being transferred to Albury police station where he is assisting police with inquiries," a spokeswoman said.
