Space to grow without the costs that halt your business's creative flow

People wanting to get a new business off the ground but without the cash to hire regular office space now have an affordable option on the Border.
With a focus on meeting the growing demand for flexible workspace solutions, Propel has set-up shop in Wodonga to meet such needs.
The private consulting business launched its space on Nilmar Ave in Wodonga on Friday, February, 23.
Mrs Foots described the concept as a game changer for the Border community, given "there's no membership or leases you have to sign".
"You can just book a private consulting office whenever you like. It's that easy," she said.
Mrs Foots said what set her business apart was its professional feel, with co-working through to more private, intimate spaces available.
"I feel our space that you can hire is the happy medium and we want to support businesses in a way that still gives them flexibility too," she said.
"We know that so many people have gone out on their own and it's really daunting to sign a commercial lease and commit to a full-time rental agreement.
"When you go on holiday you're paying for this office that you're not using.
"They've still got the professionalism of having office space, but they've also got that flexibility and affordability to help sustain their business with that professional outlook as well."
As a former interior designer, Mrs Foots said she couldn't wait to show the community what she had on offer.
"Working from home during the pandemic was a blessing, but I feel for a lot of us now we just want to get back into the office and get the job done," she said.
"We want Propel to feel like an extension to people's business, a place where they can propel their work," she said.
"You can hire the space for a day, a week, every day for a year, or as a once-off.
"I've had a lot of fun creating this space. It's been a little project in itself, and it's been really fun.
"I just hope that people walk in and get a really nice feel for it and feel as though they're at home."
Mrs Foots said anyone looking to rent a room or to have a walk through could do so.
"We can't wait to start spreading the word," she said.
