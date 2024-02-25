The world of edible gardens helps Sarah create a blooming success

A landscape designer who grew up in Henty has won a Victorian grant that may help her career blossom.
Sarah McLauchlan is the successful recipient of the 2024 Open Gardens Victoria Student Design Competition.
A former student of Billabong High School, Culcairn, Ms McLauchlan's childhood surrounded by orchards, a vegetable patch and gardens, inspired her winning creation.
The London College of Garden Design (Melbourne) graduating student is delighted her passion for sustainability has been noticed.
"I am absolutely thrilled that my design has been selected as the winning entry. This year's theme, The Living Pantry, appealed immensely," she said.
"The world of edible gardens holds such a special place in my heart. In fact, I have been crafting an urban edible oasis at my own home in West Footscray for the past seven years."
As part of the prize, Ms McLauchlan will receive a grant of up to $10,000 to design and install a garden at the Open Gardens Victoria stand at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, March 20 to 24.
Her winning design Nature's Pantry focused on sustainability, including materials such as timber, plywood boards, pallets, reo mesh, and salvaged pots.
"Nature's Pantry is conceived as a welcoming haven for visitors to enjoy a feast of nature's offerings," she said.
"From pollinator-friendly plants and native grasses, to habitats for small creatures and birds, the space is adorned with perennial edibles, fruit trees, herbs, veggies, and bush foods.
"Adding to the charm, there's a cosy tea garden, inviting visitors to pause and savour the experience of brewing amidst the flourishing abundance."
Despite her love for plants and a newly established business Sarah McLauchlan Gardens, the prize recipient has also had careers in physiotherapy and managed a commercial demolition company.
Held by the not-for-profit organisation Open Gardens Victoria, the competition is in its second year and is open to Victorian-based horticultural and garden design students.
Open Gardens Victoria head of giving Karen White said the winning design was promoting positive steps towards living sustainably.
"The Living Pantry theme is designed to appeal to all, but especially those beginning the journey towards self-sufficiency," she said.
"We were looking for entries that encouraged productive gardening and sound sustainability practices, even in small spaces."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.