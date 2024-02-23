The Border Mail
Wodonga builder clings on to ute bonnet as driver speeds through street

Updated February 23 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
David Parker demanded he be released from custody after alleged driving at a Wodonga builder, causing the victim to grab onto the bonnet of Parker's ute. Picture supplied
A man has been driven at high speed the bonnet of a car through Wodonga streets, with the alleged offender taken into custody during a citizen's arrest.

