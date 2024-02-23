Wodonga builder clings on to ute bonnet as driver speeds through street

A man has been driven at high speed the bonnet of a car through Wodonga streets, with the alleged offender taken into custody during a citizen's arrest.
David Parker is accused of driving towards a builder at a job site on Mayfair Drive about 2.30pm on Thursday, causing the tradesman to grab onto the oncoming vehicle.
The 47-year-old is accused of speeding as the victim clung on.
The victim estimates Parker drove about 80kmh.
The Shepparton Magistrates Court heard Parker, who had come to the victim's attention after walking near the man's ute with something tucked under his arm, slowed down enough for the victim to jump off the bonet after nearly hitting a parked car.
The tradesman got off, uninjured, near Angus Avenue.
He feared being killed during the February 22 incident.
Parker allegedly continued driving the white Ford Falcon utility on the wrong side of Lawrence Street
A witness took a photograph of the car on the wrong side of the road.
Checks showed Parker, who lives near the job site and had been acting bizarrely, had allegedly stolen a rear number plate before the incident.
His car was later spotted by one of the victim's workers.
He followed Parker to the BP at Barnawartha and made a citizen's arrest as he filled up with fuel about 5.30pm.
Stolen property was allegedly found in his utility.
The court heard Parker had been bailed for shoplifting at Wangaratta on February 9 and in Wodonga on February 17 for fuel thefts.
He was agitated during Friday's court appearance from the Wangaratta police cells.
"I can prove this idiot jumped on my ute," Parker said.
"I didn't scoop him up onto my car."
His brother and sister said they had serious mental health concerns.
Parker's sister said they had been "trying to get him urgent mental health assessments" and had a whole list of things he had done.
The 47-year-old said he had been arrested for no reason and demanded to be bailed.
"I'll sue him for defamation," he said of the victim.
"If he wants to claim that he is a victim after he jumped on top of my ute, therefore he went for a bit of a drive, after he jumped on my ute, then I will sue him for defamation, OK?"
Police opposed Parker's release with concerns he was a high risk to the public.
His family said he had paranoid schizophrenia and had previously told police of their concerns.
Parker was refused bail and will return to Wodonga court on March 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.