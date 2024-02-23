The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Continuing to try and spin answers is treating this community with contempt'

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 24 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Medical Association chair Barb Robertson is far from impressed with what was presented to a parliamentary committee by NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.
Border Medical Association chair Barb Robertson is far from impressed with what was presented to a parliamentary committee by NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.

The Border Medical Association says the NSW Health Minister was being deceptive in stating there would be a 50 per cent increase in beds at the Albury hospital after it is upgraded.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.