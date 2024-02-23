'Continuing to try and spin answers is treating this community with contempt'

The Border Medical Association says the NSW Health Minister was being deceptive in stating there would be a 50 per cent increase in beds at the Albury hospital after it is upgraded.
The association's chair Barb Robertson was reacting to minister Ryan Park who told a parliamentary committee on Thursday February 22 that "once fully operationalised the new hospital complete will have around 380 beds and this is around about a 50 per cent increase from the 2019 bed base of 245".
"The 50 per cent growth in beds claimed is duplicitous," Dr Robertson said.
"It fails to acknowledge that a large volume of beds built will replace areas that are moving from the Wodonga site, or from decommissioned old infrastructures such as mental health and intensive care."
Under the revamp proposed for Albury hospital, a new Nolan House mental health unit is to be built and maternity services transferred from Wodonga hospital.
Dr Robertson also expressed concern at the same committee being told by a bureaucrat that there would be 12 intensive care unit beds, no increase on the existing tally.
"The reduced bed numbers has not been released publicly," she said.
"Why would a service plan be held back until after a master plan?
"The answer came in the acknowledgement that what will be built is to fit the money provided, rather than money provided to fit what needs to be built."
Dr Robertson was referring to NSW Health Infrastructure chief executive Rebecca Wark's comment that "the scope will often be prioritised in order to meet the funding that is available".
"Scarily, there was a stake in the ground that the costs will be kept to budget ... so what is being cut next?" Dr Robertson said, referencing pressures on the $558 million tally put up by the NSW, Victorian and federal governments.
"Given the ongoing concerns being raised with the redevelopment, you would like to think that at some point there would be clear and transparent answers provided.
"Continuing to try and spin answers is treating this community with contempt."
The organisation is being merged with the Major Transport Infrastructure Authority, which has been managing the level crossing removal project in Melbourne among others.
They will now be under the title Victorian Infrastructure Delivery Authority.
Reasons cited for the amalgamation included creating a bigger pool of skills and to allow the Department of Health to focus on delivering services instead of encompassing infrastructure projects.
"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us to join the transport infrastructure program and share our collective expertise under one united infrastructure delivery agency," health building authority chief Megan Bourke-O'Neil said.
