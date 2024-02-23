Driver killed at Everton Upper, passenger taken to hospital after car hits tree

A driver has been killed and a passenger taken to hospital following a crash at Everton Upper.
Emergency crews were called to the Beechworth-Wodonga Road about 2pm on Friday, February 23.
A female driver lost control and their vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
"Emergency crews arrived on scene and started treating the female driver and her female passenger," a police spokesman said.
"Unfortunately the driver died at the scene.
"The passenger has been transported to hospital for treatment.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing."
