Driver killed at Everton Upper, passenger taken to hospital after car hits tree

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:44pm
Police have attended a fatal crash at Everton Upper on Friday afternoon. File photo
A driver has been killed and a passenger taken to hospital following a crash at Everton Upper.

Blair Thomson

