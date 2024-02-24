Victim 'beaten senseless' in home, house covered in blood after attack

A man accused of beating a victim "senseless" in their home left the man lying in a pool of blood in his lounge room, a court has heard.
Joshua Timothy Lloyd will face a committal in June following the incident on May 23 last year.
A man, 48, sustained major injuries during the ordeal, with the legal proceedings to focus on where and how the injuries were inflicted.
The Wodonga court on February 21 heard there was blood all through the house and the victim had allegedly been "beaten senseless".
The court heard his son was hiding in the home at the time and the man had been left in a pool of blood.
Lloyd faces charges including trespassing with intent to assault and intentionally causing serious injury.
The 23-year-old, who has a Cairns address listed on charge sheets, remains in custody in Fulham jail.
Charges had been filed the day after the incident.
Witnesses were due to give evidence on February 21, but the matter was adjourned to June 20.
The alleged victim had himself faced charges in Wodonga court on February 13.
The court heard the charges would not proceed due to the extent of his injuries, which will be lifelong.
It's unclear what the allegations were against the man.
