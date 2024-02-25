Heavy lifting all but done as opening of Border's biggest gym nears

Saunas, all the fitness equipment you can think of and a massive mural of Arnold Schwarzenegger are features of what will be the Border's biggest gym when it opens this week.
The final touches are being applied to World Gym Albury on the corner of Mate Street and Fallon streets in North Albury as it prepares to welcome members no later than Friday, March 1.
World Gym Albury club manager Kayla Carter described the almost 1500-square metre building as a "one-stop shop" for fitness fanatics with everything from workouts to recovery catered for.
"The biggest aspect we've had feedback on is how big the gym floor is. There's so much equipment, but there's still so much space, so that's been very popular," she said.
"The (Arnold Schwarznegger) mural (in the equipment area) is a bit of a showpiece. The size of it and the fact it is spray painted is cool.
"Our recovery space with the hot and cold contrast spas and the two saunas, infrared and hot rock, have definitely been a big wow factor.
"We've got shakes, coffee, supplements, merchandise and pre-made meals available from the front counter.
"The biggest standout is that we've got so many amenities and things to offer under the one roof. It's really a one-stop shop."
Ms Carter said foundation members were shown around the building on February 19 and 20, which only added to the excitement for her team.
World Gym Albury will employ between 20 and 30 staff.
"Construction started just before Christmas, so they've really smashed it out," Ms Carter said.
"We're just putting the finishing touches on it now. We've had quite a lot of local trades in here, which has been awesome.
"The main construction is done and it's just finishing the equipment and putting the final touches on the bathrooms and the recovery space."
The building sold at auction to Albury investor Wayne Briant in October 2021 for $2.15 million and World Gym started talks about leasing it early in 2023.
Ms Carter said the support from the Albury-Wodonga community had been immense throughout the development of the gym.
"We're excited to become a part of the community here and build our own World Gym community in Albury," she said.
"It's a really good location. It's great for people in Lavington and North Albury and it's close to Thurgoona and it's still close to the middle of Albury."
Limited foundation memberships with discounted rates can be purchased through the World Gym Albury website.
