Wodonga police concerned about 63-year-old 'Frank' reported missing

A man in his 60s last seen crossing the Lincoln Causeway has gone missing, prompting a police plea for help tracking him down.
That final sighting on the causeway was on Saturday, February 24, about 8.40am.
Known only as Frank, the 63-year-old is described as Caucasian with a slim build and short, grey hair.
He was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and blue denim jeans.
Wodonga police said there were concerns for Franks well being.
They said it was possible he was travelling in a 2007 silver Holden Astra sedan, with the registration of WIF 294.
