The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga police concerned about 63-year-old 'Frank' reported missing

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
February 24 2024 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Known only as Frank, the 63-year-old is described as Causasian with a slim build and short, grey hair. Picture supplied.
Known only as Frank, the 63-year-old is described as Causasian with a slim build and short, grey hair. Picture supplied.

A man in his 60s last seen crossing the Lincoln Causeway has gone missing, prompting a police plea for help tracking him down.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.