'It was a close one': Nail-biting encounters as Hume finals get under way

Walla escaped a semi final scare from Culcairn to advance to the CAW Hume preliminary finals on Saturday.
The Lions put up a good fight away from home, with the last several overs deciding their fate as they fell just short of Walla's total of 185 runs to finish the day with 182.
"It was a close one," Walla captain Joel Merkel said.
"It went back and forth as to who was on top and they were on top probably more of the day than we were.
"It was a good game of cricket."
Mark Taylor took three crucial wickets for the victors, while the skipper led the way with the bat with a 91 not out performance.
"It's always nice, but I was just more concerned with our total really," Merkel said.
"That's the only thing you need to worry about in a final.
"It was a really good spell from him (Taylor) right when we needed it."
Steven Brand made 39 runs for Culcairn, while Riley Knobel and Mitchell Way took two wickets respectively.
While it signals the end of the Lions' run, Walla has now booked a meeting with Holbrook next weekend to determine who advances to the decider.
"That will be another tough contest," Merkel said.
"Holbrook is coming home with a bit of a wet sail, so we need to play our best cricket and I'm sure it will be a fair contest.
"There's been a couple of close games and it's just really good for the competition."
The Brookers fell just short of Osborne in what was another tight semi-final battle at Osborne.
After winning the toss, the visitors elected to bowl first, taking six wickets as the home side achieved a total of 175.
Despite their efforts in reply, the Brookers ran out of time with a total of 174 and will now be relying on their second chance.
Joe Perryman made 63 runs for the victors, while Dan Kennedy followed suit with 52.
Ed Perryman chipped in with three wickets.
Aidan Cox (34) and Hamish Mackinlay (33) led the way with the bat for the Brookers, with Mackinlay following his performance up with two wickets.
In the remaining semi final clash, Brock-Burrum outclassed Henty to advance to a preliminary final date with Osborne.
A stunning five wickets from Darcy I'Anson was a boost for the victors, while also adding 27* runs to their total.
Trent I'Anson made 39 not out, while opening batsmen Mitchell Koschitzke got them off to a strong start with 42 runs.
Shannon Terlich made 45 runs for Henty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.