Focus on response to what will replace historic elms avenue

Albury Council is paying a Melbourne company to consult residents about the planned removal and replacement of elm trees in the city's botanic gardens.
The axing of the avenue of elms was endorsed by the council in a botanic gardens master plan in June 2022 after they were identified as deteriorating and reaching the end of their lives that date back more than 140 years.
It is proposed to substitute the elms with mature ginkgoes.
The council has now engaged Hawthorn firm GbLA Landscape Architects to take feedback and work on a design brief for the redevelopment of the elm avenue.
GbLA has been involved in various projects around Melbourne, including designing a new garden around the restored childhood home of bushranger Ned Kelly at Beveridge.
The company's involvement and the rollout of consultation on the botanic gardens work are on the agenda for discussion at the council meeting set for Monday, February 26.
In a report for the meeting, council's streetscapes and gardens team leader Shane Bates notes the removal of the elms is a "highly emotive issue" and that is integral to why a new consultation plan is being put to the elected group.
"Due to the potential impacts to one of our most treasured community assets, there is likely to be polarised opinions expressed by the community and key stakeholders due to the removal of trees in the iconic avenue," Mr Bates wrote.
"There is also going to be considerable media and community interest.
"As a result, the stakeholder engagement plan for the project has been reviewed and updated, and requires council endorsement prior to the completion of the design phase of the project."
There has been $10,000 allocated towards the feedback stage, which will begin with a stand at the Gardenesque Festival being held at the botanic gardens on March 2 and 3.
Consultation on the recycling of timber from the elms and with the Rotary Club of Albury about its wishing well in the vicinity will also occur.
The tree replacement and the construction of a new perennial border below the ginkgoes is slated to run from July 2025 to December 2025.
There is $220,000 allocated for the project in the 2024-25 council budget and $200,000 for the 2025-26 financial year.
Meanwhile, a consultation plan for changes to Australia Park, including a new car park with 80 bays and a pedestrian bridge to Oddies Creek Park playground, is also set to unfold following the council meeting.
The move follows the council deciding in November 2023 not to award a tender for the works, which also include realigning a section of the South Albury levee bank, before seeking community opinions.
The project would require the uprooting of 22 trees, 18 of which are exotic with the remainder young river red gums.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.