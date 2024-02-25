YMGCR sets up a grand final rematch against Wodonga in O and M bowls

Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort has set up a rematch with Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Bowls Region A1 pennant competition after a hard fought 14-shot win over a determined Corowa RSL on Saturday.
Both sides were successful in two rinks each, but the decisive 12-shot (23-11) victory by YMGCR's Troy Williams and his team of Rod Jones, Ray Irvine and Laureen Smith pushed the game out of reach of RSL for a 71-57 triumph.
Corowa's Scott Widdison had a handy break for most of the match against Garry Sanders before a spirited fightback by the YMGCR team resulted in a single shot win for RSL.
Jordan Thornton and his team of Andrew Dickins, Hayden Brockley and Adam Larkins performed solidly for the majority of the match for RSL, landing some crucial shots at important ends to grab a three-shot victory over Ian Brimblecombe.
YMGCR's Andy Lefevre had the measure of Shawn McMahon to record a 19-13 win to round off a successful day for the club.
Next Saturday's grand final will be the third successive meeting of the two clubs in the decider, with results shared evenly, decided by a single shot in both games played, so it should be a nailbiter.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga is guaranteed promotion to A1 ranks next season when the more fancied Chiltern side was bundled out in straight sets by reigning premiers Wodonga by 15 shots.
The venues for the respective grand finals are: A1 Wodonga v YMGCR (Corowa Civic); A2 Yarrawonga v Wodonga (Corowa Civic), A3 Moira v Lavington (Wangaratta), A4 Swanpool v Mansfield (Wangaratta), B1 Moyhu v St James (Wangaratta), B2 Wodonga v Tungamah (Corowa Civic), B3 Dederang v Chiltern (Corowa Civic), B4 Corryong v Tallangatta (Tallangatta).
