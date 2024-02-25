The Border Mail
YMGCR sets up a grand final rematch against Wodonga in O and M bowls

By By John Howes
Updated February 25 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 1:01pm
YMGCR's Laureen Smith was part of the team's win over Corowa RSL on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort has set up a rematch with Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Bowls Region A1 pennant competition after a hard fought 14-shot win over a determined Corowa RSL on Saturday.

