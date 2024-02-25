Bethanga shakes off slow start to find confidence heading into finals

Bethanga president Jack Robinson admits his side has regained its form right in the nick of time.
The Saints emerged with a convincing final round win against Eskdale on Saturday and will now be hoping to maintain their composure against Yackandandah when CAW District finals get under way next weekend.
"We had a bit of a slow start coming back after Christmas where we played some subpar cricket, but the last two games we've really got our act together and have started playing some good cricket," Robinson said.
"You really want to be playing well coming into finals.
"The boys are full of confidence, so I feel we're well prepared for Yackandandah next week.
"They've won the last three premierships and have plenty of finals experience, so I'm assuming they're going to be well prepared and we're up for a tough fight."
Eskdale won the toss and elected to bat first where they were bowled out for a total of 95, with Jye Hodgkin top scoring for the visitors with 28 runs.
It took just the home side's opening batsmen, Robinson (52*) and Luke Rafferty (36*) to chase down the target set, with Robinson also taking two wickets alongside Jake Bridgman.
"I was pretty happy with my own performance, but the main thing is as a team we're winning games and playing well together," Robinson said.
"It's just a good team performance.
"As much as there are some individual highlights, I think we're certainly gelling well and playing well as a group."
In other round 16 District clashes, Kiewa celebrated a victory against Yackandandah after outrunning their score of 103.
John Spencer made 28 runs while Thomas Hosie made 30 not out for the Roos.
Both Aaron Morrison and Josh Bartel took three wickets each for the victors, as too did their opponent Mitch Maginness.
Mount Beauty was too strong for Barnawartha-Chiltern, finishing with 182 runs before bowling the visitors out for 87.
Aaron Green put up a good fight with five wickets for the Miners, while Daniel Saville took six wickets for Mount Beauty.
Next week will see ladder leaders Dederang take on Barnawartha-Chiltern, Mount Beauty meets Kiewa and Bethanga hosts Yackandandah as for the semi-finals.
