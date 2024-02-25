Panthers' cub hits his maiden first grade century as finals loom

Lavington teenager Oscar Lyons struck his maiden first grade century against Albury on Saturday as the club jumped into third in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial.
The right-hander compiled 106 from 141 deliveries, combining in a 160-run opening stand with fellow youngster Hunter Hall (85 from 134), as the home team posted 6-219.
"It's pretty special and it was also special batting with Sam Harris, he's a bloke I look up to so to be batting with him is a memory I will cherish for a while," he explained.
Lyons, who left school only a few months ago, hit his first century - at any level - for Riverina under 19s earlier this season.
He represented NSW Country in the Under 19 National Championships, hosted by CAW, late last year, tackling the finest juniors in the world, following Australia's recent win at the World Cup.
"It was good to have that experience around that level of cricket, it showed me where I need to be," he reasoned.
"To have such elite coaches, I just loved that, I asked as many questions as I could and learnt so much from the week."
His century partnership with Hall, the par hitting six boundaries apiece, while Lyons also belted two sixes, realistically took the match away from the visitors, although Joel Montgomery bowled well in snaring 3-36.
Albury was skittled for only 84 and in yet another positive sign for the Panthers, former Riverina all-rounder Nathan Brown captured 5-19 from 10 overs.
The Panthers jumped Corowa and Wodonga Raiders after their losses, while Albury would need to topple New City and have other favourable results in the final round to play finals.
Meanwhile, North Albury hammered an understrength Corowa by 76 runs.
It was a battle of second v third, but with the home outfit missing guns Dan Christian, Dan Smith and captain Jarryd Hatton, it was always going to be a difficult task for the lower-placed Corowa.
And the Hoppers' renowned batting depth helped take the match away with five of the top six making 22 or more, including Tim Hartshorn (42) and No. 6 Cal Langlands (38).
North had three partnerships of 40-plus in scoring 202, but Mark Athanitis was excellent with 5-25.
Ben Mitchell hammered his way to 34 from only 19 deliveries, cracking four boundaries and two sixes, and while Matt Grantham was more patient with 48 from 97, they were the only players to make double figures.
Langlands completed a second successive top all-round match with 5-27 as Corowa posted 126.
Elsewhere, East Albury's season was in danger of collapse when wooden spooners Baranduda worked its way to 4-100, chasing the visitors' 8-144.
However, Kris Milosta ripped through the tail as the Rangers lost 6-17 to fall for 117.
Extras top-scored with 26 as Cameron White (3-18) and Milosta (3-6) excelled.
Earlier, Crows' opener Matt Tom (37) top-scored.
Tallangatta blasted Wodonga by seven wickets.
The Bushies ripped through the visitors for only 114 with Shoaib Shaikh continuing his strong recent form to nab 3-10, while Fraser Bremner shared the new ball to grab 3-35.
After losing in-form John Oswell (1) and Shaikh (0), the rejuvenated Nathan Thompson smashed an unbeaten 81 from only 61 deliveries, with nine fours and three sixes.
Belvoir humbled Wodonga Raiders by nine wickets, facing only a quarter of its allotted 50 overs.
Quick Brad Freake and spinners Nic Whitelaw and Lachie McMillan captured two wickets apiece as Raiders fell for 106.
Josh Staines peeled off the runs from only 12.5 overs with an unbeaten 63 from only 38 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes.
St Patrick's kept its finals hopes alive with a 117-run win over New City.
The Patties hit the round's highest score of 5-268 with Neil Smith (83), Angus Kilby (52no from 26 deliveries, including four sixes) and Mitch O'Brien (42) in top form.
The Phoenix's Daryl Tuffey compiled 47, but Will Keighran was terrific with 5-27 as the home side was dismissed for 151.
With one round remaining, there's still nine teams in contention for the top six, although Tallangatta would almost certainly seal the only spot remaining with an away win over St Pat's.
The ladder, after round 19 of 20, is: Belvoir 99, North Albury 78, Lavington 72, Corowa 69, Wodonga Raiders 69, Tallangatta 60 (run quotient 1.269); East Albury 60 (1.036), St Patrick's 54 (1.106), Albury 54 (0.961), New City 39, Wodonga 18, Baranduda 12.
